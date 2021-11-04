CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Inside Biden’s border plans: How optimism turned to chaos

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings

Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized after stent procedure

Roll up your sleeves: Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots

US government works to ‘cocoon’ old nuclear reactors

Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse plane part of widespread surveillance

National News

