Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 2:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the “gutter tub,” said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

