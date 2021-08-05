2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Premier League champion Manchester City signs midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 3:01 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League champion Manchester City signs midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

