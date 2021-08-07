2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » North Carolina men struck…

North Carolina men struck by train while mourning brother killed in same spot

CNN

August 7, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two men were mourning the loss of their brother, who had been struck by a light-rail train, when they were also struck and killed by a train in North Carolina.

Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, were walking north on the train tracks in Charlotte near 8200 South Boulevard at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday when they were hit and killed by a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) Lynx train, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said in a press release.

Medics announced both men dead at the scene.

“They had been memorializing their brother on the one-week anniversary of his death, and they were conducting a memorial out by the site where he was killed,” CMPD Sgt. Adam Jones said during a press conference Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the two brothers were also struck by a train while they were on foot and they both succumbed to their injuries pretty quickly.”

Their brother, Baltazar Tiquiram Us, 27, had been driving across East Hebron Street “when he was struck by the train and killed” on July 26, according to Jones.

Video evidence confirmed the two brothers were standing on the tracks when they were struck, he added, but it is unclear how long they were on the tracks before the train arrived. They were lighting candles and “paying tribute to him as best they could on the tracks,” Jones said.

All safety features, including the crossing arms, lights and horns, were working correctly, he said.

“I cannot imagine losing three of your children — three of your siblings — within a week, to such tragic circumstances,” Jones said.

Officials suspect that alcohol was a “contributing factor,” according to the release.

Tuesday’s incident was one of four fatal traffic accidents with six victims this week in Charlotte. In all four, ; “there has been a level of impairment involved,” Jones added. “So, I’d like to stress to our citizens, please if you have been drinking, use a rideshare, have a designated driver, or stay where you are.”

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up