Firefighters rescue Ohio dog trapped between concrete walls

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 6:56 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby home’s garage and freed by firefighters using a saw and a sledgehammer.

The homeowner called the Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday after hearing the dog’s cries.

Firefighters discovered Gertie had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between the walls. The dog had escaped from its home on Tuesday and its owners had put up missing posters around the neighborhood.

A video posted on Facebook showed firefighters using the tools to create an opening in the wall to pull Gertie to safety after about 10 minutes. The dog wagged its tail after being rescued.

“It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” Gertie’s owner, Connie Frick, told WXIX-TV.

