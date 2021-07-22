Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill

Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths

Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

EXPLAINER: As wildlife smoke spreads, who’s at risk?

Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case

Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada

Federal judges block transgender restrictions in 2 states

Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Lawmakers seek more progress on Veterans Affairs police modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up