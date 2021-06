Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

At least two people were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South…

At least two people were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

