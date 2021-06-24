CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd’s death

EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death

CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time

Facebook arrest video leads to protests in South Carolina

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated

Amherst creates fund to pay reparations to Black residents

A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

Testimony: Brother confronted father with his feces photos

