CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » Air Force: Missile test…

Air Force: Missile test launch from California aborted

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was aborted before liftoff early Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the U.S. Air Force said.

“The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch,” an Air Force statement said.

The test launch had been scheduled to occur between 12:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

“The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met,” the statement said.

No other details were made public.

ICBMs are routinely launched from California in tests that send unarmed re-entry vehicles to a target area in the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up