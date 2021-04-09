Old Outer Banks bridge to become fishing pier by summer

OREGON INLET, N.C. — What’s left of an old Outer Banks bridge in North Carolina will soon be a fishing…

OREGON INLET, N.C. — What’s left of an old Outer Banks bridge in North Carolina will soon be a fishing pier with no entry charge.

The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the 1,000-foot-long structure stretches over the rapid flowing currents of the Oregon Inlet.

The spot is where fresh and saltwater species mingle, making it a popular fishing site.

The new Basnight Bridge towers above it.

The state expects the new pier will be open to the public this summer. The 28-foot wide former roadbed is 19 feet above the water.

There are new aluminum railings along each side and at the end.

The pier will not have lighting because artificial light can disorient sea turtles and harm nesting habits.

