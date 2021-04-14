CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Red states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Daunte Wright: Doting dad, ballplayer, slain by police

Defense expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart trouble

EXPLAINER: Chauvin defense suggests prone position not risky

Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback

Many say now is the time to fight racial bias in foster care

‘Zoom in a Room’? California’s schools lag in reopening push

National News

