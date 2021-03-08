CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Police: 9-year-old boy shot,…

Police: 9-year-old boy shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 9:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in a residential area south of downtown, police said. The boy later died at a hospital, officials said.

Police did not release any other details of the shooting, including the identity of the child or who may have shot the child. No arrests in the case had been reported by Monday morning.

Last year, St Louis recorded a surge of gun violence involving children. Well over 100 children were victims of gun violence in St. Louis last year, including several fatal shootings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up