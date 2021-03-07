CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants

Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting rights order

GOP pushes bills to allow social media ‘censorship’ lawsuits

Floyd’s cause of death, ex-cop’s force will be keys at trial

Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

Workers worry about safety, stress as states ease mask rules

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos

Mass testing, mask wearing help Detroit slow virus’ pace

Authorities to seek charges after violent Boulder party

