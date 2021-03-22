AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of virus
A year into pandemic, veterans halls ‘barely hanging’ on
Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope
Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths
Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.