WVa gov’s family settles suit over mine selenium discharges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A coal company controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has settled a lawsuit over selenium discharge limits at a mine.

Bluestone Coal was fined $30,000 as part of the settlement approved by a federal judge Wednesday. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company also will pay $270,000 to help finance development of a trail along the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River.

Bluestone also must provide quarterly progress reports on pollutant discharge monitoring to several environmental groups.

Those groups had sued the company under the federal Clean Water and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation acts.

