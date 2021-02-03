CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Virus hospitalizations have declined from peak in January

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 9:38 AM

DOVER, Del. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has increased slightly.

But the coronavirus situation in the state has greatly improved over the last month.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that there are 326 people who are hospitalized with the virus.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported that 42 of those cases are considered critical.

But the state appears be to be coming off a surge of hospitalizations that coincided with the holiday season.

The state had peaked at 474 hospitalizations on Jan. 12.

The number had been falling before the small increase that has occurred over the last few days.

