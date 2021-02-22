CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware starts vaccinations at Dover International Speedway

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 9:48 AM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware has begun its largest coronavirus vaccination event to date.

The News Journal reports that the inoculation effort kicked off Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

The six-day drive-thru clinic represents a possible blueprint for future vaccine distribution. And it will have the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people a day.

The event is being operated by the state government in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Staff conducted a dress rehearsal Saturday night before the event opened at half-capacity on Sunday as a dry run.

The event appeared to run smoothly Sunday.

The five vaccination stations that were set up rarely had a line of more than a few cars.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

