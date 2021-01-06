INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » National News » Speaker Pelosi: Congress will…

Speaker Pelosi: Congress will show world what America is made of; ‘it’s time to move on’

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Pelosi: Congress will show world what America is made of; ‘it’s time to move on.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Pentagon launches online marketplace to pair small firms with 'trusted' investors

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up