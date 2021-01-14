Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in Delaware

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One man has died and another has been hospitalized following a shooting in Delaware.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a statement that the fatal shooting happened in Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Police say the victim who died was a 22-year-old man.

The other victim is a 28-year-old man.

Police say he is in stable condition.

Authorities did not release additional information about the shooting.

The Delaware News Journal reports it is the second deadly shooting in Wilmington this week.

