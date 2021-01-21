CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » National News » More than 50,000 Delawareans…

More than 50,000 Delawareans sign up for coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — More than 56,000 people in Delaware signed up to get the coronavirus vaccine on the first day of a new online registration system.

The News Journal reports that the new system launched on Wednesday morning. Gov. John Carney’s office said that 35,000 people had registered within the first two and a half hours.

Some users said the website had also briefly crashed. The state of Delaware is expanding into its second phase of vaccinations for people over the age 65 as well as certain front-line workers such as police and school staff.

The state’s vaccine push has already been prioritizing health care workers, long-term care residents and long-term care workers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up