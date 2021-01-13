Higher tax rates proposed in Delaware

Democratic lawmakers in Delaware are proposing several new tax brackets that would result in higher-income individuals paying more to the state’s coffers.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware are proposing several new tax brackets that would result in higher-income individuals paying more to the state’s coffers.

The current top tax rate is 6.6% for taxable income exceeding $60,000.

A bill introduced Wednesday would apply the 6.6% rate to income between $60,000 and $125,000 and create a new rate of 7.1% for income between $125,000 and $250,000.

Those with income between $250,000 and $500,000 would pay 7.85%.

The new top rate would be 8.6% for Delawareans with taxable income of more than $500,000.

Co-sponsors of the bill include several newly elected progressive Democrats.¶

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.