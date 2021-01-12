INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Update on bridges | Star-studded lineup | National Guard security
Coronavirus death toll in Delaware has reached 986

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 8:44 AM

DOVER, Del. — Delaware health officials have reported 14 new deaths that are related to the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that the total number of COVID-19 -related deaths is now 986. The Delaware Division of Public Health said the newly reported deaths occurred mainly in November and December.

The people who died ranged in age from 45 to 94. Thirteen of the 14 who died had underlying health conditions. Six were residents of long-term care centers. Long-term care center residents have made up 526, or more than half, of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths.

The state also reported that 471 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and that 58 of them are considered critical.

