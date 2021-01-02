INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » National News » 2 additional men charged…

2 additional men charged in connection to Capitol riot

Zeke Hartner

January 10, 2021, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two men were charged in federal court Sunday for their alleged involvement in the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The United States Attorney’s Office for D.C. announced it charged Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, and Eric Gavalek Munchel, of Tennessee, with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,” and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both men were arrested Sunday in their home states.

Brock allegedly entered the Capitol wearing a green helmet, a green tactical vest with patches and was holding a white flex cuff, which is often used by law enforcement to restrain subjects.

Munchel is alleged to have also had restraints, along with a holstered item on his right hip and a cellphone mounted on his chest in a position where it could record the events of the day.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. and the counterterrorism section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.

Related News

Recommended

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

Human capital challenges facing the Biden administration

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up