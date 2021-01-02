2 additional men charged in connection to Capitol riot

Two men were charged in federal court Sunday in connection with the violent mob that overran the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The United States Attorney’s Office for D.C. announced it charged Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, and Eric Gavalek Munchel, of Tennessee, with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,” and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both men were arrested Sunday in their home states.

Brock allegedly entered the Capitol wearing a green helmet, a green tactical vest with patches and was holding a white flex cuff, which is often used by law enforcement to restrain subjects.

Munchel is alleged to have also had restraints, along with a holstered item on his right hip and a cellphone mounted on his chest in a position where it could record the events of the day.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. and the counterterrorism section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division.