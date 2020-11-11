CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:32 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US

Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

US deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor

States cite smooth election, despite Trump’s baseless claims

Republican Dan Sullivan reelected in Alaska Senate race

EXPLAINER: Trump’s challenges fail to prove election fraud

Vatican report reveals anonymous letters accusing McCarrick

Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit

Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up