Coast Guard still searching for Delaware oil spill’s culprit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says that the person or people who are behind an oil spill in Delaware will face a cleanup bill if they’re ever identified.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the Coast Guard is utilizing the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to pay for cleanup costs, which continue to rise.

The Coast Guard said that oil samples are being analyzed by its Marine Safety Laboratory.

They’re looking for what is essentially a “petroleum fingerprint” that might help determine the source of the spill.

The spill was detected on Oct. 19.

Oil-formed tar balls and debris have been found scattered along the shoreline from Bowers Beach to Ocean City, Maryland.

