Northeastern NC town sets curfew following recent shootings

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 11:01 AM

HERTFORD, N.C. — A small northeastern North Carolina town has issued an expansive curfew following three recent shootings that authorities say left one town resident dead and two injured.

Hertford Mayor Ernell Brown signed the curfew order, which lasts a week. Brown says the shootings were likely committed by people from out of town.

The mayor says unsolved drive-by shootings in Edenton in July and in Portsmouth last weekend contributed to the curfew decision.

Young people must stay off the streets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The curfew begins for adults at 9 p.m. There are some exceptions.

