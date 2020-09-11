How to help victims of the West Coast’s apocalyptic wildfires

Unprecedented wildfires have been spreading across the West Coast of the United States, and they show no signs of slowing.

Unprecedented wildfires have been spreading across the West Coast of the United States, and they show no signs of slowing. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands have fled their homes and tens of thousands have gone without power in the midst of a historic heat wave.

The death toll from fires in California, Oregon and Washington state stood at least 17 on Friday: One in Washington, four in Oregon and 12 in California. Smoke has turned the sky bright shades of red and orange, worsening air quality as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S.

In California, over 3.1 million acres have burned — a state record — with six of the state’s 20 largest wildfires in history currently burning. Officials in Oregon estimate that roughly 500,000 people — more than 10% of Oregon’s population — have been forced to evacuate their homes. Washington Governor Jay Inslee called the fires “cataclysmic,” according to The Associated Press.

While extreme weather is a part of the natural cycle, the recent uptick in the ferocity and frequency of these extremes is evidence of an acceleration of climate change, reports CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli.

State officials continue to reiterate the need to tackle climate change in order to prevent future fire seasons like this one. “We do not have time to deny the reality of climate change,” California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Tuesday.

How to help evacuees

How to help firefighters

The California Fire Foundation provides financial and emotional support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and their communities.

Direct Relief provides N-95 masks, medicine and resources to first responders.

The Los Angeles County Fire Foundation financially and emotionally supports paramedics, firefighters, lifeguards and other personnel.

The National First Responders Fund provides support including post-traumatic stress treatment, cancer prevention, toxic exposure, chemical dependency and critical incident support, outreach and activation.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation helps families of fallen firefighters and assists injured firefighters and their families.

How to help animals