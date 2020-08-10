CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Rehoboth Beach elects new mayor, commissioners

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 8:18 AM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Rehoboth Beach voters have elected a new mayor and two new commissioners.

The city said in a news release Stan Mills defeated incumbent Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns by nearly 290 votes on Saturday.

Kuhns had served as the city’s mayor since 2017.

The release said about 325 people voted in-person while nearly 1,146 people cast absentee ballots.

Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree were elected to fill the two open city commissioners seats.

All the winners will be sworn into office during a commissioners meeting next month to serve their three-year terms.

