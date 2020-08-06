Delaware man arrested on weapon, drug charges

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a machete was found inside the car of a Delaware man who was stopped…

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a machete was found inside the car of a Delaware man who was stopped on the road for displaying a fraudulent vehicle registration plate.

The Delaware Police said a trooper also discovered drugs, including methamphetamine, inside Jason Eskridge’s vehicle in Bridgeville Tuesday.

Officials say the trooper found weapons, including the machete that was concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console.

The release says Eskridge has been prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon due to prior convictions.

He faces multiple charges. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

