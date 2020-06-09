Mayor in Delaware to introduce ban on police chokeholds

MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A mayor in Delaware says he’ll introduce a resolution to ban police chokeholds in his town. Middletown…

Middletown Mayor Kenneth L. Branner Jr. told the Delaware State News he wants to be proactive after protests over the death of George Floyd.

Branner announced his move at a demonstration on Sunday, saying he looked for a town policy on chokeholds but couldn’t find any.

He plans to introduce the proposed ban during a city council meeting next month.

