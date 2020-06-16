Home » National News » Delaware woman accused of…

Delaware woman accused of firing at 12-year-old boy on bike

The Associated Press

June 16, 2020, 10:34 AM

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say troopers have arrested a woman accused of firing a rifle at a 12-year-old boy who was riding a three-wheeler bike.

The agency said the child was riding through a field near 55-year-old Jeanne D. Zebley’s property in Harrington on Sunday when the woman pointed a gun toward him and fired two rounds.

Investigators said the boy wasn’t struck and was able to return home to get his stepfather.

Police alleged that Zebley then pointed the weapon at the boy’s stepfather and pulled the trigger, but no round was discharged.

Zebley was charged with aggravated menacing, among other counts. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment.

