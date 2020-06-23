Delaware lawmakers release bill banning police chokeholds

DOVER, Del. — A proposal by Democratic lawmakers in Delaware to ban police from using chokeholds and kneeholds unless deadly…

DOVER, Del. — A proposal by Democratic lawmakers in Delaware to ban police from using chokeholds and kneeholds unless deadly force is necessary has cleared a legislative hurdle.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that a House committee voted unanimously to release the bill.

The ban is part of a set of reforms Democrats have proposed to address what they believe is systemic racism in Delaware’s criminal justice system.

The newspaper reports HB 350 criminalizes the use of “aggravated strangulation” by law enforcement.

Officers could use chokeholds or kneeholds only if they believe it is necessary to protect the life of a civilian or fellow officer.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.