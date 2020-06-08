Container company to open distribution center in Delaware

The Associated Press

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — A company that makes red Solo cups is opening a distribution center in Delaware.

The Wilmington News Journal reported Monday that the company DART Container will employ 60 to 70 people.

The operation will be located in the Delaware City Logistics Park, a 190 acre site that sits between the Delaware City refinery and Route 7.

DART Container will be the first company in the park.

It makes foam and plastic containers and plastic dinnerware.

The company will close locations in Havre de Grace and Hampstead, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Maryland’s upcoming ban on foam containers played a part in the company’s decision to move some of its operations to Delaware.

