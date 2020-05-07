Pace of Delaware unemployment claims continues to slow

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The pace at which Delawareans are filing unemployment claims amid the coronavirus epidemic is continuing to…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The pace at which Delawareans are filing unemployment claims amid the coronavirus epidemic is continuing to decline steadily but still remains at an unprecedented level.

Officials reported Thursday that more than 6,180 initial unemployment claims were filed last week.

That’s down from about 7,750 the previous week and the fifth straight weekly decline.

Last week’s total is less than a third of the number of filings in the both the final week of March and the first week of April.

More than 84,000 Delawareans have filed for unemployment benefits since March 15, including more than 30,000 in March.

