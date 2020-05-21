Number of Delaware jobless claims ticks up slightly

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of initial unemployment claims filed by Delawareans ticked up slightly last week even as…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of initial unemployment claims filed by Delawareans ticked up slightly last week even as businesses begin to prepare for a gradual reopening of Delaware’s economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Officials reported Thursday that nearly 5,600 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending May 16.

That’s up from about 5,200 the previous week and the first increase in seven weeks.

Almost 96,000 jobless claims have been filed since March 15, and more than $234.7 million in unemployment benefits paid.

That includes $142 million in federal funds and almost $92 million from Delaware’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

