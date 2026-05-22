US indicts Castro and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 15-21, 2026 U.S. prosecutors announced criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro in the 1996 downing of civilian…

May 15-21, 2026

U.S. prosecutors announced criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro in the 1996 downing of civilian planes flown by Miami-based exiles as the Trump administration escalated pressure on the island’s socialist government.

Protests and blockades led by miners and unions paralyzed Bolivia’s political capital, ramping up pressure on President Rodrigo Paz just six months into his term.

Alleged members of Los Ardillos attacked communities in Mexico’s Guerrero with gunfire, arson and drone explosives, forcing hundreds to flee.

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This gallery was curated by photojournalist Eraldo Peres based in Brasilia, Brazil.

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