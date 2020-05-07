Delaware presidential primary postponed for the second time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney has postponed Delaware’s presidential primary for the second time because of the…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney has postponed Delaware’s presidential primary for the second time because of the coronavirus and ordered state elections officials to mail absentee ballot applications to every Democratic and Republican voter in the state.

Carney also said Thursday that the Department of Elections will be required to operate only a limited number of polling places on Election Day.

His directive calls for at least six polling places in each county to allow in-person voting for those choosing not to cast absentee ballots.

More than 310 polling places were open in the 2016 presidential primary.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.