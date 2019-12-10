AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Loophole limited scrutiny before deadly NYC helicopter crash
Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations
The heart of Pensacola: City has strong ties with naval base
Newspaper criticizes film’s take on Olympic bombing coverage
Testing tech ideas in public? San Francisco says get permit
Bill Cosby sex assault verdict upheld; spokesman lashes out
Richmond gets a new soaring statue, this one with dreadlocks
Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing
8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.