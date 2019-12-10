AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer Loophole limited scrutiny before deadly NYC helicopter crash Exxon Mobil prevails…

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer

Loophole limited scrutiny before deadly NYC helicopter crash

Exxon Mobil prevails in lawsuit over climate regulations

The heart of Pensacola: City has strong ties with naval base

Newspaper criticizes film’s take on Olympic bombing coverage

Testing tech ideas in public? San Francisco says get permit

Bill Cosby sex assault verdict upheld; spokesman lashes out

Richmond gets a new soaring statue, this one with dreadlocks

Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing

8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo

