The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 16, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

9. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D,Good Job Games

3. Pottery Voodoo

4. Rope ‘n’ Roll,Crazy Labs

5. Train Taxi, SayGames LLC.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. YOLO: Anonymous, Q&A Popshow, Inc.

10.Color Hole 3D, Good Job Games

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

7. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

8. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

3. Magic Tiles 3, Piano Game

4. iMovie, Apple

5. Talking Tom Hero Dash, Outfit7 Limited

6. Bottle Flip 3D!, tastypill

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Pottery, Voodoo

10. Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc.

