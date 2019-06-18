‘Taco Tuesday’ is free at Taco Bell after Warriors win

The deal is part of Taco Bell's annual "steal a game, steal a taco" promotion. The deal was kicked off when the Warriors beat the Raptors in Toronto in Game 2 of the championship on June 2.

The Warriors won, which means taco lovers win too.

“Taco Tuesday” is free for those who go to Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Leading up to the game, Taco Bell promised free Doritos Locos for everyone in the event that an away team “steals” a game on a home team’s court.

Since the Warriors won, Taco Bell picked a date, June 18, and announced on Twitter that the deal was in motion.

Simply head to Taco Bell, or ahead online or on the app, to get a free Doritos Locos taco. No purchase is necessary.

The Warriors stole game two of the NBA Finals! So head to #TacoBell tomorrow from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos or order online or on the app and pick it up any time, all day. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 17, 2019

