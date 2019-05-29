202
Home » National News » WATCH LIVE at 11…

WATCH LIVE at 11 am: Mueller to make statement on Russia investigation

May 29, 2019 10:01 am 05/29/2019 10:01am
3 Shares

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first statement on the two-year Russia investigation at 11 a.m.

Mueller will deliver an on-camera statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, the Justice Department announced Wednesday morning. There will be no opportunity for questions.

It was not clear what he intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

Listen to Robert Mueller’s statement on WTOP.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
DOJ donald trump Government News Jerry Nadler justice department Latest News mueller report National News Robert Mueller russia russia investigation US Politics News William Barr
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!