WATCH LIVE at 11 am: Mueller to make statement on Russia investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first statement on the two-year Russia investigation at 11 a.m.

Mueller will deliver an on-camera statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, the Justice Department announced Wednesday morning. There will be no opportunity for questions.

It was not clear what he intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr over the handling of his report.

