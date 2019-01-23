My Take: A lesson to be learned from the March For Life

On My Take, Clinton Yates has a message to the teenagers at the March for Life rally who were caught on video at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial surrounding a Native American man: There's nothing wrong with saying, "I'm sorry."

There are lessons to be learned from the March for Life.

