No winner: Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.6B

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews October 20, 2018 6:00 am 10/20/2018 06:00am
Mega Millions lottery tickets are printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Chicago. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record $1.6 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Friday night’s drawing.

On Saturday morning, the lottery game announced no winning tickets matched Friday’s numbers, which were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 with a Mega Ball of 7.

At $1.6 billion, the next Mega Millions jackpot ties the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, matching a January 2016 Powerball prize which went out to three winners, from California, Florida, Tennessee.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, October 23 at 11 p.m.

The $1.6 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $904 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group of 11 workers in California split $543 million.

The odds of winning: a mere one in 302.5 million. But that hasn’t kept people from trying.

Washington will also be a big winner. The federal government takes 25 percent before the check is handed to the winner, and collects remaining taxes when due. Most states also tax lottery winnings.

Don’t throw away your ticket if you don’t match all six numbers because there are secondary prizes worth up to $1 million.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

