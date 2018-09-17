How to help victims of Florence

The need for help for victims of Florence will continue for weeks. Here's how you can help.

Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten “Survivor” are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 in New Bern, N.C. (Andrew Carter/The News & Observer via AP)

WASHINGTON — Florence’s impacts have proved a flood disaster for much of the Carolinas. As thousands are displaced by rising floodwaters, here are a few ways that WTOP readers and listeners can help:

The Salvation Army is in areas hammered by Florence and is providing emergency assistance to survivors and first responders. Those wishing to donate can do so on the Salvation Army website.

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead as Florence — now a tropical depression — hovers over the Carolinas and pelts the area with record-breaking rainfall.

“Not only are you going to see more impact across North Carolina … but we’re also anticipating you are about to see a lot of damage going through West Virginia, all the way up to Ohio as the system exits out,” Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday on Fox News.

Flash flood watches have been issued for regions of the D.C. area as the storm and its rains move northward.

Rescue teams from Virginia and Maryland have headed to affected areas to assist in rescue operations.

Maryland’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, or HART, has been activated to help people stranded by floodwaters from Florence.

The team consists of 11 members of the guard and four team members from rescue teams in Montgomery, Harford, Baltimore and Howard counties. Kohler said they were all headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, where two National Guard helicopters will be used for rescues, according to Kohler.

WTOP’s John Domen and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

