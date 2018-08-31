WATCH: McCain lies in state in Capitol Rotunda

Watch a livestream from the U.S. Capitol as Sen. John McCain lies in state.

WASHINGTON — A ceremony honoring Sen. John McCain is underway at the U.S. Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke of McCain’s honor and service.

Pence said, “John McCain will be missed.”

“Today he lies in the place he served the last,” Pence said.

“John McCain served his country and John McCain served his country honorably.”

Following the ceremony, McCain will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak during the ceremony.

