WATCH: McCain lies in state in Capitol Rotunda

By Ginger Whitaker August 31, 2018 11:18 am 08/31/2018 11:18am
Former Sen. John McCain is being remembered at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. (AP)

WASHINGTON — A ceremony honoring Sen. John McCain is underway at the U.S. Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke of McCain’s honor and service.

Pence said, “John McCain will be missed.”

“Today he lies in the place he served the last,” Pence said.

“John McCain served his country and John McCain served his country honorably.”

Following the ceremony, McCain will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak during the ceremony.

Watch a livestream from the U.S. Capitol.

