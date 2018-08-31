‘One of the bravest souls’: Ceremony honors McCain at US Capitol

Family, friends and Capitol Hill staffers gathered at the U.S. Capitol to honor the late Sen. John McCain as he was lain in state on Friday.

Members of the public pay their respects as Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WWASHINGTON — Family, friends and Capitol Hill staffers gathered at the U.S. Capitol to honor the late Sen. John McCain as he was lain in state on Friday.

Rain fell over McCain’s casket as it was taken out of the hearse and moved into the Capitol Rotunda, where only 30 other Americans have lain in state. A solemn prayer kicked off the ceremony.

Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke to those attending the private ceremony at the rotunda, saying McCain embodied “America’s fighting spirit,” and calling him a friend.

“It is only right that today, near the end of his long journey, John lies here, in this great hall, under the mighty dome, like other American heroes before him,” McConnell said. “We thank God for giving this country John McCain.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan called McCain “one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced.” Ryan said the senator won the affection of U.S. citizens and urged those who admire him to “stand up and embrace the cause of his life.”

McCain, a former Navy aviator, really did “talk like a sailor,” Ryan said, drawing smiles from the crowd. “But you see, with John, it wasn’t feigned disagreement. The man didn’t feign anything. He just relished the fight.”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke on McCain’s years held captive as a prisoner of war and his time serving in Congress. Through it all, McCain “held firm to the faith of our fathers and held fast to the faith in America,” Pence said, referencing the late senator’s 2016 memoir and a classic American hymn.

“We gather here to honor an American patriot,” Pence said. “John McCain served his country and John McCain served his country honorably.”

Following the services, those in attendance paid their respects at McCain’s casket one at a time.

Those wanting to pay their respects lined up between First Street NW/SW between Constitution and Independence avenues or Second Street NE/SE between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue SE.

Visitors began lining up as early as 8 a.m. For one visitor hoping to pay his respects at the Capitol Rotunda, waiting five hours in line for McCain was “not as bad as spending five years as a POW.”

There are also a number of street closures in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Capitol Police warn of any other possible closures around the area that may happen as necessary.

Only a handful of Americans have lain in state or honor at the U.S. Capitol since the Rotunda was completed in 1824.

Before arriving in D.C., McCain was lain in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday, on what would have been his 82nd birthday. At the Arizona funeral service, former Vice President Joe Biden said he thought of McCain as a brother, and North Phoenix Baptist Church senior pastor Noe Garcia called the former prisoner of war “a true American hero.”

Private services at National Cathedral Saturday

After McCain lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, he will then be carried to the Washington National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. on Saturday for a memorial service that will include tributes from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The service is set to start at 10 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available Saturday morning.

Saturday’s procession, which starts at 8:30 a.m., includes a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, will lay a ceremonial wreath. The public is invited to line the procession route along Constitution Avenue.

Though McCain’s father and grandfather are buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the decorated Vietnam War veteran will be laid to rest Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Maryland, next to his lifelong friend and academy classmate Adm. Chuck Larson.

McCain died on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the age of 81 after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

