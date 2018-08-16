Grand theft ramen: Ga. thief steals tractor trailer filled with nearly $100k in noodles

Somebody, somewhere, made off with nearly one hundred grand in ready-packed noodle meals, left parked at a Georgia gas station.

WASHINGTON — Georgia is reeling from what might be remembered as the noodle heist of the century.

A tractor trailer loaded with about $98,000 worth of ramen noodles was left parked at a Fayetteville, Georgia gas station on July 25, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The driver returned one week later — only to find that the 53-foot white Stoughton trailer and its ungodly haul of sodium-saturated carbohydrates had vanished without a trace.

Lt. Allen Stevens with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the heist, and said there were no updates or suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not specify the brand of noodles, nor did they attempt to explain what anybody could possibly want with nearly one hundred grand in dry, instant noodles. The Journal Constitution wrote that $100,000 could, theoretically, be used to purchase more than 300,000 ready-made noodle meals at a store value of 30 cents per package.

It also noted that doctors did not recommend this.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.