The Hunt: Liverpool parade collision highlights glaring security failures

In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said the collision that occurred Monday in Liverpool highlights glaring security failures.

A British man was arrested this week for plowing his car into a massive crowd in Liverpool, following a victory parade for the city’s soccer team. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and attempted murder.

At least 80 people were wounded in the incident, officials said.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said the incident highlights glaring security failures.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green reports on how a British man was able to ram his car through a large crowd

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.