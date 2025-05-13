Analysis: Russia’s expanding hybrid warfare in Eastern Europe

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green reports Moscow seeks to undermine NATO and EU cohesion without resorting to overt military aggression.

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green is traveling in Europe, taking a closer look at Russia’s hybrid warfare and sabotage activities, which pose a significant and escalating threat to European countries and the U.S.

Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy poses a sustained and multidimensional threat to Eastern Europe, aiming to destabilize the region and fracture the West’s security architecture.

By combining cyberattacks, disinformation, espionage and leveraging political allies within the European Union, Moscow seeks to undermine NATO and EU cohesion without resorting to overt military aggression.

Cyber and infrastructure sabotage

Eastern European countries, particularly those bordering Russia or strongly supporting Ukraine, have become prime targets of Russian cyber aggression. In Poland, the number of cyberattacks against critical infrastructure has surged ahead of key political events like the presidential election.

These attacks have disrupted water systems, government platforms and energy networks — part of a broader effort to sow instability, generate public mistrust and complicate democratic processes.

Disinformation and political subversion

Moscow’s information warfare is equally aggressive. Disinformation campaigns — amplified through state media, social platforms and proxy outlets — frequently support far-right and Eurosceptic movements.

These campaigns aim to polarize societies, delegitimize democratic institutions and shift public opinion against the EU, NATO and Ukraine. The result is a politically fragmented environment in which Kremlin-aligned narratives can gain traction, especially in states with fragile media ecosystems or populist governments.

Espionage and covert influence

Russia’s intelligence services have embedded deep espionage networks throughout Eastern Europe. Surveillance, recruitment of political insiders and infiltration of military institutions are key tools in this covert playbook.

Diplomatic cover is frequently used to shield these operatives. From Bulgaria to the Baltics, several cases have exposed how Russian agents manipulate domestic politics and gather sensitive intelligence, often ahead of major policy shifts or elections.

Hungary as a sympathetic actor within the EU

Perhaps most concerning is Hungary’s increasingly pro-Russian orientation. Under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Budapest has resisted EU sanctions against Moscow and maintained energy ties with the Kremlin.

More recently, Ukraine’s security services uncovered a Hungarian spy ring operating in the Zakarpattia region — allegedly directed by a Hungarian military intelligence officer. This revelation not only highlights Hungary’s role as a possible vector for Russian influence, but also raises doubts about alliance unity in critical moments.

Strategic implications

Russia’s hybrid campaign is designed to remain just below the threshold of open conflict, complicating traditional responses. The interplay between state-sponsored sabotage and political subversion represents a direct threat to regional security.

To counter it, Eastern Europe must urgently invest in cyber resilience, intelligence cooperation and a unified front within NATO and the EU to isolate and disrupt Russian influence operations.

