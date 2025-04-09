The Hunt: Russian agents suspected of involvement in a terror attack in Germany

In this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says after a wide-ranging investigation was opened into a 2024 terror attack in Mannheim, Germany, other terror events may be looked into as well.

A wide-ranging investigation has been opened into a terror attack that took place on May 31, 2024, in Mannheim, Germany. Anecdotal evidence suggests the attacker may have had contact with operatives inside Russia.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says other terror events may be looked into as well.

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green reports on an investigation into a 2024 Germany terror attack

