The Hunt: Russian agents suspected of involvement in a terror attack in Germany

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 9, 2025, 6:42 PM

A wide-ranging investigation has been opened into a terror attack that took place on May 31, 2024, in Mannheim, Germany. Anecdotal evidence suggests the attacker may have had contact with operatives inside Russia.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says other terror events may be looked into as well.

WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green reports on an investigation into a 2024 Germany terror attack

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

